Joseph Kasper, 43, of rural Turtle Lake died from injuries he received in a UTV accident on Saturday.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a UTV crash on the 1500 block of Highway T/10th Street at 11:09 p.m. It was reported that the sole occupant of the UTV was injured and unconscious. Polk County deputies, state Department of Natural Resources wardens and local EMS and fire responded to the scene.
