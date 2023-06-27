Rodney Ervin Ressie, of Rice Lake, passed to his Heavenly Home on June 19, 2023 at Mayo ICU in LaCrosse, WI.

He was born to Ervin and Ruby Ressie on August 4, 1934, and would live a full life of 88 years. He attended grade and high school in Fountain City, spent a couple years in the Navy, and then worked for the North Western Rail Road until retiring in 1989, The Corps of Engineers at Lock and Dam 5A.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Ressie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments