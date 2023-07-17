Robert “Bob” Lee Balk, 68 of Barron passed away at his home on June 28, 2023. He was born July 29, 1954 in Dubuque, IA.

Bob was a proud owner of Balk’s Tree Service. In addition, he was certified as a traveling CNA and cared for residents at various nursing home facilities.

