RLHS Class of 1951 celebrate at 70th reunion

Members of the Rice Lake High School Class of 1951 who attended the 70th class reunion were as follows: Seated, from left, are Catherine Richter Wahlstrom, Nellie Jones Brawner, Eleanor Secor Falkner, RoJean Kamrath Livingston, Marjorie Hicks Fredrickson, Dorothy Fredrickson Groshong, Pat Cleaveland Topp and Janet Roux Flodquist. Standing, from left, are Rose Marie Mullen Sirek, Joan Wetzel Swanson, Ronald Strand, Cecil Deutsch, Richard Petersen, Joe Hegenbarth and Allan Loew.
Fifteen members of the Rice Lake High School Class of 1951 celebrated their 70th class reunion at a Aug. 28 lunch at Lehman's Supper Club. More members have passed on than remain of the 127-member class; 37 are left, and of them 15 attended the reunion.
When asked for memories, Cecil Deutsch shared an incident that occurred at graduation practice that they all still remembered. Deutsch recalled, "We all lined up in the gym and refused to march to the song the teachers picked. After several attempts [to persuade the class to a military march as a recessional and processional] Margaret Lodahl and two or three others were called to Principal Louis King's office. The class won, and we marched to 'Pomp and Circumstance.'"
