Richard “Dick” Dennis Bathke of Rice Lake passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Dick was born in Chippewa Falls WI, the second son of Theodore and Violet Bathke. Dick made his career with AAL insurance across the state of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania before retiring in Rice Lake.

