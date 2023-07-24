...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Richard Alan Groat, age 63, passed away from natural causes while surrounded by family, July 5, 2023. Some knew him as Richard or Rich, close family and friends called him “Dickstein”, “Dickie” or “Dickie Do”, but most just called him Dick! He loved making people laugh and was well known for his talent for making animal noises. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, trout fishing, camping, music trivia and family time. He was a Green Bay Packer fan and collector of memorabilia. Dick was born on August 5, 1959 to Lyle and Jean (Bush) Groat in Shell Lake, WI. He was raised in Minong as the oldest of 4 siblings. He graduated from Northwoods High school in 1977. He joined the Army and was active from 1977-80. After returning home, he moved to Rice Lake, working for Holiday Foods. He transferred to Moose Lake, MN where he met his bride to be! Dick and Dorine were married June 30, 1990. Dick attended Sun Prairie Diesel Truck Driving School in 1989 and began his career as an OTR Truck driver. He worked for Pueringer Distributing, Minnetech, and Hazmat Environmental Group over the 29 years, ending his career in 2018 with the diagnosis of early onset Dementia. Dick is survived by his wife, Dorine (Holcomb) Groat, Rice Lake, two sons, Daniel (Amy) Groat, Altoona, Randy Groat, Rice Lake, Granddaughter, Zaida (Kiya Christianson) Groat, Chippewa Falls, mother, Jean (Bush) Groat, Minong, sister Deb (Arne) Weegman, Rice Lake, brother, Donald Groat, Palm City, FL, Special Friend of Family, Barry Kaler, Palm City, FL, sister, Cheryl (Duane) Myers, Minong, brother-in-law, Mike (Linda) Holcomb, Rice Lake, sister-in-law, Jessica (Jason) Hensel, Chetek. Uncle Dick leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews, Alex (LitaMarie) Groat, Lucas (Sasha) Weegman, Abby (Parker) Weegman, James Holcomb, Christopher Hogeboom, Alan (Bailey) Hensel, Alyssa (Braden) Hensel, Tiana (Nate) Hensel, Tyler Hensel and 6 great niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father Lyle Lee Groat and Father and Mother in Law, Maynard and Barbara Holcomb along with many aunts, uncles and grandparents. There will be a Military Honors Memorial Service and burial at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on August 8th at 12pm. Following the burial, A Celebration of Life will be held at UW Barron Co Student Center, 1800 College Drive Rice Lake, WI, Riverside Café, The Eagles Nest Lounge from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Groat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
