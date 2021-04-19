Outgoing Rice Lake Fire Chief James Resac, right, hands over the white helmet of command to Jason Jasicki, who will lead the department as interim head, at a ceremony held Friday at City Hall. Although the City Council approved Jasicki's employment agreement, it also decided to investigate the possibility of hiring a public safety director to oversee both the fire and police departments.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Rice Lake City Clerk Kathleen Morse swears in Interim Fire Chief Jason Jasicki as his wife, Cindy, watches on at a brief ceremony Friday.
The Rice Lake City Council has asked the Personnel and Negotiating Committee to review the concept of hiring a public safety director and possibly ask a consult to guide the study at its April 13 meeting. Members also asked the city clerk to go over the process that resulted in the announcement of an incorrect voting tally Election Night.
When Fire Chief James Resac announced that he would retire effective April 16, the task to find a replacement fell to the city for the first time in 28 years. The council approved hiring Captain Jason Jasicki as interim chief at its meeting but debated the Personnel and Negotiating Committee’s recommendation to create a description of the fire chief’s role and direct the Police and Fire Commission to advertise internally and externally to fill the position.
