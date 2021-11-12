Two Rice Lake High School students have been taken into custody after the School District became aware they had re-shared a threatening post that appeared on Snapchat.
According to an email from District Administrator Rand Drost to parents and staff, the original post was made by someone who is not a Rice Lake High School student and who had no connection to the schools.
