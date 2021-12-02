Rice Lake Area School District will receive $294,581 out of an additional $110 million in one-time funds going to Wisconsin schools over the next several years, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.

Evers promised $100 million for schools when he signed the biennial budget earlier this year. The budget did not raise schools' revenue limits — the amount of money districts can take in from a combination of property taxes and state aid — and was criticized by public education advocates as not meeting schools' needs, especially in underfunded areas like bilingual and bicultural aid.

