Rice Lake Area School District will receive $294,581 out of an additional $110 million in one-time funds going to Wisconsin schools over the next several years, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.
Evers promised $100 million for schools when he signed the biennial budget earlier this year. The budget did not raise schools' revenue limits — the amount of money districts can take in from a combination of property taxes and state aid — and was criticized by public education advocates as not meeting schools' needs, especially in underfunded areas like bilingual and bicultural aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.