As of Nov. 13, the Rice Lake Public Library offers curbside service only due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community and Wisconsin’s Executive Order #94. Scanning and faxing can be coordinated through our curbside service as well. Patron’s needing to print items should email them to curbside@rlpl.org and call 715-234-4861 to schedule a curbside pickup time.
Anyone with young kids or teenagers at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags, Book Club bags, and Experience Kits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.