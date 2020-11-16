RLPL back to curbside service only

Rice Lake Public Library back to curbside services only.

As of Nov. 13, the Rice Lake Public Library offers curbside service only due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community and Wisconsin’s Executive Order #94. Scanning and faxing can be coordinated through our curbside service as well. Patron’s needing to print items should email them to curbside@rlpl.org and call 715-234-4861 to schedule a curbside pickup time.  

Anyone with young kids or teenagers at home can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out our Take & Make bags, Book Club bags, and Experience Kits.

