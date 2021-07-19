South and Main street construction Rice Ciy

Lanes are closed at the intersection of South and Main streets Thursday in Rice Lake. The Main Street paving project begins on the south city limits Monday.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

The Main Street paving project in Rice Lake began on Monday and will involve milling and repaving Main Street from the south city limits to Stein Street.

Milling operations began in the northbound lanes on the south end of the city on Monday morning, and work will progress to the north. Asphalt paving operations will follow the milling and tentatively begin on Friday. All work is weather dependent and scheduled to be substantially completed by Aug. 6.

