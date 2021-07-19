The Main Street paving project in Rice Lake began on Monday and will involve milling and repaving Main Street from the south city limits to Stein Street.
Milling operations began in the northbound lanes on the south end of the city on Monday morning, and work will progress to the north. Asphalt paving operations will follow the milling and tentatively begin on Friday. All work is weather dependent and scheduled to be substantially completed by Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.