...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A Rice Lake man accepted a plea deal to charges stemming from a fatal pickup truck vs. Amish buggy crash in February in the town of Oak Grove and was sentenced to six months plus a fine of $1,429.
Before the plea hearing Wednesday, Anthony R. Anderson, 41, had been facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle w/PAC, OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury in Barron County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.