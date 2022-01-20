A Rice Lake man accepted a plea deal to charges stemming from a fatal pickup truck vs. Amish buggy crash in February in the town of Oak Grove and was sentenced to six months plus a fine of $1,429.

Before the plea hearing Wednesday, Anthony R. Anderson, 41, had been facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of vehicle w/PAC, OWI causing injury, and PAC causing injury in Barron County Circuit Court.

