A Rice Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for charges including substantial battery.

Xavier A. Santiago Torres, 30, had pleaded guilty to felony charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm with a domestic abuse modifier; attempted battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; and bail jumping. Two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed but read into the record.

