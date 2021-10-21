A Rice Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for charges including substantial battery.
Xavier A. Santiago Torres, 30, had pleaded guilty to felony charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm with a domestic abuse modifier; attempted battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; and bail jumping. Two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed but read into the record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.