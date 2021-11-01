The prosecution in the murder case against a Rice Lake man accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a town of Chetek man said the charge will be proved beyond a reasonable doubt as the trial got underway today. But the defense countered by saying that the defendant acted out of fear for the lives of himself and his children.

The trial of Andrew J. Brunette, 26, before Barron County Circuit Court Judge James C. Babler began with jury selection, opening statements and witnesses for the prosecution.

