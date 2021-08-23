A Rice Lake man has pleaded not guilty to felonies including possession of methamphetamine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and bail jumping Friday in Barron County Circuit Court. Some of the charges stem from a vehicle and foot chase in Rice Lake that resulted in injuries to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Donnie J. Strand, 29, faces a plea hearing on Oct. 8 before Judge James C. Babler.
