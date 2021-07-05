Several Barron County Circuit Court cases nearly came to a close for a 27-year-old Rice Lake man accused of attempted second-degree sexual assault of child, possession of child pornography plus several other charges after he entered guilty pleas to some of the charges. All that remains now is the sentencing hearing slated for Sept. 2.

Kevin J. Blomberg had five cases pending against him at his plea hearing on June 29.

