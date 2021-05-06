...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Police officers and Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies surround a residence during a standoff today in Rice Lake.
A Rice Lake man was arrested today after a standoff with police at a residence on East Barker Street.
According to the Rice Lake Police Department, at about 7:10 a.m. officers were called to an active domestic violence incident. The victim and children were able to leave the residence, and it was reported that the suspect, identified as Xavier Santiago Torres, had a firearm inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.