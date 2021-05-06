Rice Lake standoff

Police officers and Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputies surround a residence during a standoff today in Rice Lake.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

A Rice Lake man was arrested today after a standoff with police at a residence on East Barker Street.

According to the Rice Lake Police Department, at about 7:10 a.m. officers were called to an active domestic violence incident. The victim and children were able to leave the residence, and it was reported that the suspect, identified as Xavier Santiago Torres, had a firearm inside.

