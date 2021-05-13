Ambulance

A 63-year-old Rice Lake man died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 53 between Chetek and New Auburn.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency call came in at 3:09 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene, and the initial investigation shows that a three-wheel motorcycle was traveling north and left the roadway, causing both occupants to be ejected from the bike.

