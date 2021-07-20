A 66-year-old man from Rice Lake is dead following a crash between his pickup truck and a farm tractor in Douglas County near Solon Springs.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. today on Highway 53 approximately 1/10 of a mile north of North Boundary Road.

