...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 21 2021. This advisory affects
people in all Wisconsin counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will be transported along a
frontal boundary from northeast-to-southwest throughout the day.
Associated spikes in fine particulate matter concentrations have
been observed and may result in air quality index values reaching
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level, which is level Orange.
Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with
respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous
outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
