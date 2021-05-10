A 24-year-old Rice Lake man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday afternoon on Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Nathaniel Bull of Rice Lake crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Smith, 45, of Spooner. His wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the car.
