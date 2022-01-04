David Winger

Winger

A former Amery man who now resides in Rice Lake is facing a felony charge of stealing a vehicle in Barron County Circuit Court.

David C. Winger, 37, appeared before Judge J.M. Bitney on Monday, but an attorney from the Public Defender’s Office had not yet been appointed, so his adjourned initial appearance was postponed until Jan. 26.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments