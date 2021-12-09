.A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and
parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is
expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy
snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as
12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further
reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
featured
Rice Lake man charged with operating vehicle without consent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.