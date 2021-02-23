A Rice Lake man faces eight felony charges, including attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, after being caught in a sex sting operation on Feb. 17 by the Rice Lake Police Department.
Kevin J. Blomberg, 26, made his initial appearance on Monday in Barron County Circuit Court on the following felonies: attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement-sexual contact, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, two counts of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of bail jumping.
