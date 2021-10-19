A Rice Lake man who has been charged in two separate cases — one with possession of methamphetamine and another with possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver — appeared in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Bernardo D. Garcia, 48, was charged on Sept. 7 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping — all felonies. He also was charged in another case on Sept. 15 with the felonies of possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.