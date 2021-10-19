A Rice Lake man who has been charged in two separate cases — one with possession of methamphetamine and another with possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver — appeared in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Bernardo D. Garcia, 48, was charged on Sept. 7 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping — all felonies. He also was charged in another case on Sept. 15 with the felonies of possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping.

