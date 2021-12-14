...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling
temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Rice Lake man was taken into custody Saturday after a judge had issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Nov. 24 when he failed to appear in Barron County Circuit Court to answer a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Adam M. Swartz, 35, was charged with the felony plus misdemeanor theft of movable property less than $2,500 on Sept. 16.
