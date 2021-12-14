A Rice Lake man was taken into custody Saturday after a judge had issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Nov. 24 when he failed to appear in Barron County Circuit Court to answer a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Adam M. Swartz, 35, was charged with the felony plus misdemeanor theft of movable property less than $2,500 on Sept. 16.

