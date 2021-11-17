Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake pays tribute to those who served or are serving in the Armed Forces, and next year Rice Lake Main Street Association plans to add to the city’s celebration of veterans by placing banners and patriotic petunia baskets along Veterans Drive.
Banners celebrating veterans and petunia baskets filled with red, white and blue flowers will grace utility poles along Veterans Drive next summer thanks to the Rice Lake Main Street Association with the help of a $1,000 grant from AARP Wisconsin.
AARP Wisconsin announced Nov. 9 in a news release that the association had won a “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant for the downtown Rice Lake project to pay for a double bracketing system for 11 utility poles and four large patriotic petunia baskets.
