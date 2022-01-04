Veterans Drive banners

Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake pays tribute to those who served or are serving in the Armed Forces, and this year Rice Lake Main Street Association plans to add to the city’s celebration of veterans by placing banners with information about service members along Veterans Drive.

 Photo by Michelle Jensen

This year, Rice Lake — already proud of its men and women who have served their country in the military — will take its regard for them to a whole new level along Veterans Drive.

Last November AARP Wisconsin announced that Rice Lake Main Street Association received a $1,000 grant to help it honor veterans by adorning utility street poles with banners showcasing the names, faces and military history of area service members.

