Crowds gasped and cheered Saturday as Christmas lights and decorations illuminated two downtown Rice Lake parks in celebration of the holidays.

As the clock inched toward 6 p.m., DeAnna Westphal, the executive director of Rice Lake Main Street Association and one of the driving forces behind the effort to decorate Knapp-Stout Park and the Great Lakes Forestry Museum & Lumber Hall of Fame Park, put volunteers in place for the countdown to flip the switches and light the park.

Children’s Christmas Corner

Leon Swartz of rural Sand Creek/Dallas wraps up his shopping for the holidays with Faith Peters Saturday at the Children’s Christmas Corner at the Moose Lodge, downtown Rice Lake. Kids bought presents for parents and family and then had them wrapped up into tidy little packages to be opened with a gasp of surprise on Christmas.

