.A winter weather advisory is in effect this evening and overnight
along an Alexandria to Mora line in Minnesota and from Luck to
Ladysmith in Wisconsin. A band of moderate to occasionally heavy
snow will lift north across central Minnesota and northwest
Wisconsin this evening into the overnight hours. Accumulations of
2 to 4 inches of snow are within the Winter Weather Advisory, with
higher snowfall amounts to the north.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Leon Swartz of rural Sand Creek/Dallas wraps up his shopping for the holidays with Faith Peters Saturday at the Children’s Christmas Corner at the Moose Lodge, downtown Rice Lake. Kids bought presents for parents and family and then had them wrapped up into tidy little packages to be opened with a gasp of surprise on Christmas.
Elaine Swartz, the daughter of Christina and Joshua Swartz of the rural Sand Creek/Dallas area, watches the Children’s Christmas Corner gifts she picked out for family be neatly wrapped up for stowing underneath the Christmas tree.
Santa’s helpers Faith Peters and Drew Costic make children’s holidays brighter by helping them pick out and wrap presents for family at the Christmas Corner so that their parents will be surprised when they unwrap their presents.
Erin McDade of Chickadee Hills Homestead of Spooner bundles against the chilly Saturday evening at the Christmas market during Light Up Rice Lake. The farm primarily raises pork, but they also sell Shrub, a vinegar-based drink mixer, and seasoned salts, brines and rubs.
Guests to the Great Lakes Forestry Museum & Lumbering Hall of Fame cabin step inside to enjoy hot cocoa or hot apple cider. Throngs of people gathered at the park on the south side of the river waiting for Christmas decorations to light the night as part of Light Up Rice Lake.
The Community Christmas Tree stands as the centerpiece of Light Up Rice Lake festivities Saturday at Knapp-Stout Park Saturday. The 22-foot-tall, multi-colored tree and other decorations illuminated parks on both sides of the river.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Children’s Christmas Corner elf Olive Spagnolo, right, helps Carlie Hargreaves of Cameron shop for gifts for the family while other elves wrap the presents.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Christmas gifts for sale at the Children’s Christmas Corner Saturday at Moose Lodge included candles set in rustic yet festive holders.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Vendors sell their Christmas-inspired wares at the Lumbering Hall of Fame park Saturday during Light Up Rice Lake festivities.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Zayn May of Menomonie whispers his Christmas gift wishes to Santa at Knapp-Stout Park pavilion Saturday at Light Up Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Santa Claus holds court in the pavilion Saturday at Knapp-Stout Park, downtown Rice Lake.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Reindeer light up Great Lakes Forestry Museum & Lumbering Hall of Fame park Saturday in Rice Lake. Several lighting displays came to lighted life for the first time as part of Light Up Rice Lake.
Crowds gasped and cheered Saturday as Christmas lights and decorations illuminated two downtown Rice Lake parks in celebration of the holidays.
As the clock inched toward 6 p.m., DeAnna Westphal, the executive director of Rice Lake Main Street Association and one of the driving forces behind the effort to decorate Knapp-Stout Park and the Great Lakes Forestry Museum & Lumber Hall of Fame Park, put volunteers in place for the countdown to flip the switches and light the park.
