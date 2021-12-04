Leon Swartz of rural Sand Creek/Dallas wraps up his shopping for the holidays with Faith Peters Saturday at the Children’s Christmas Corner at the Moose Lodge, downtown Rice Lake. Kids bought presents for parents and family and then had them wrapped up into tidy little packages to be opened with a gasp of surprise on Christmas.
Elaine Swartz, the daughter of Christina and Joshua Swartz of the rural Sand Creek/Dallas area, watches the Children’s Christmas Corner gifts she picked out for family be neatly wrapped up for stowing underneath the Christmas tree.
Santa’s helpers Faith Peters and Drew Costic make children’s holidays brighter by helping them pick out and wrap presents for family at the Christmas Corner so that their parents will be surprised when they unwrap their presents.
Leon Swartz of rural Sand Creek/Dallas wraps up his shopping for the holidays with Faith Peters Saturday at the Children’s Christmas Corner at the Moose Lodge, downtown Rice Lake. Kids bought presents for parents and family and then had them wrapped up into tidy little packages to be opened with a gasp of surprise on Christmas.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Elaine Swartz, the daughter of Christina and Joshua Swartz of the rural Sand Creek/Dallas area, watches the Children’s Christmas Corner gifts she picked out for family be neatly wrapped up for stowing underneath the Christmas tree.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Santa’s helpers Faith Peters and Drew Costic make children’s holidays brighter by helping them pick out and wrap presents for family at the Christmas Corner so that their parents will be surprised when they unwrap their presents.
The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce and Rice Lake Main Street Association teamed up to give Santa a helping hand distributing presents to children’s parents and family — at least if they’ve been good — as part of Merry on Main and Light Up Rice Lake’s activities on Saturday.
The Moose Lodge became Rice Lake’s answer to the North Pole’s gift factory. With the aid of volunteer elves, children bought gifts ranging in price from $1 to $8 and then watched them be wrapped so they’d be kept a secret from their loved ones until Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.