The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce and Rice Lake Main Street Association teamed up to give Santa a helping hand distributing presents to children’s parents and family — at least if they’ve been good — as part of Merry on Main and Light Up Rice Lake’s activities on Saturday.

Children’s Christmas Corner

Children’s Christmas Corner elf Olive Spagnolo, right, helps Carlie Hargreaves of Cameron shop for gifts for the family while other elves wrap the presents.

The Moose Lodge became Rice Lake’s answer to the North Pole’s gift factory. With the aid of volunteer elves, children bought gifts ranging in price from $1 to $8 and then watched them be wrapped so they’d be kept a secret from their loved ones until Christmas.

Children’s Christmas Corner

Christmas gifts for sale at the Children’s Christmas Corner Saturday at Moose Lodge included candles set in rustic yet festive holders.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments