Rice Lake junior Ella Orson, front, third from left, receives the Zamberk Sister School Exchange Scholarship from the Rice Lake International Friendship Association to attend the Gymnazium in Zamberk for one quarter. Pictured are, front, from left, Rena Einum, Amy Kelsey, Orson, Amy Korbel, back, from left, Mike Neuheisel, Deb Neuheisel, Mike Shomion, Curt Pacholke and Joe Huftel.

 Photo submitted

With the new year will come a new overseas adventure for a Rice Lake High School junior.

Ella Orson, daughter of Nicolle and Christopher Orson, is planning a cultural and educational excursion to Rice Lake’s sister city Zamberk, Czech Republic.

