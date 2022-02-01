Snow Outlaws 2021

The Snow Outlaws high-performance return to Rice Lake this weekend after its inaugural event last February.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Snow Outlaws are back on Rice Lake this weekend as high-powered snowmobiles return for a second year.

The Rice Lake Winter Nationals are Friday and Saturday on Rice Lake behind Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments