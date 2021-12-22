From left, freshman Simon Naiberg, junior Sydney Organ and sophomore Djanko Schuler-Masci prepare Curiosity for the Warrior VEX VRC Challenge Saturday at Rice Lake High School. Organ and Schuler-Masci won the Design Award for their robot.
From left, junior Dylan Dirkes, senior Robert Grundin, senior Colin Iverson, junior Armin Kiffmeyer, junior Mya Pederson, junior Ivo Morey and junior Ben Nuebel are members of teams Opportunity and Spirit, which formed an alliance to neutralize a top-ranked robotics team.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake freshman Gavin Curtis checks his robot over one more time before competition begins.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Robots scurried about the competition ring, performing tasks their high school student builders programmed them to do. After the metallic dust settled, Rice Lake students walked away champions and some won invitations to advance further in competition.
Rice Lake High School’s nine robotics teams sent their little bots into the battle fields of the Warrior VEX VRC Challenge Saturday against 11 other teams from Ashland, Marshfield, Alma Center, Somerset, Mercer and Whitehall. It was the first time the school district hosted the robotics competition, and parents lined the bleachers to watch their kids’ metal Warriors in action.
