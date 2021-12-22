Robots scurried about the competition ring, performing tasks their high school student builders programmed them to do. After the metallic dust settled, Rice Lake students walked away champions and some won invitations to advance further in competition.

Rice Lake High School’s nine robotics teams sent their little bots into the battle fields of the Warrior VEX VRC Challenge Saturday against 11 other teams from Ashland, Marshfield, Alma Center, Somerset, Mercer and Whitehall. It was the first time the school district hosted the robotics competition, and parents lined the bleachers to watch their kids’ metal Warriors in action.

