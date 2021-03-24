Jacob Bugella headshot

Bugella

Rice Lake alum Jacob Bugella has been recognized for his outstanding indoor season for the UW-Stout track and field team.

Bugella earned Division III All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team selection after this year's indoor season for the weight throw.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments