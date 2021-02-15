Roux fire

A fire caused about $80,000 worth of damage to the Steve and Jill Roux home, 1515 Haugen Ave., Rice Lake, on Sunday morning. The cause has been deemed accidental.

A fire that destroyed a garage at a Rice Lake residence on Feb. 7 was accidental, not arson, the Rice Lake Fire Department said today, .

According to a news release, the Fire Department attributed the cause of the blaze to the improper disposal of burning materials, ashes, into a trash container near the southwest corner of the garage.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments