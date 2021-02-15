...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM
Tuesday. Wind chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are
expected.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below
to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...central and southern Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A fire caused about $80,000 worth of damage to the Steve and Jill Roux home, 1515 Haugen Ave., Rice Lake, on Sunday morning. The cause has been deemed accidental.
