The Rice Lake City Council awarded the City Hall roof replacement project to the low bidder, a company based out of Wilson, but not without discussing the merits of instead giving the work to a local company that bid just $2,477 more.

The City Hall was constructed in 2000 with a synthetic rubber membrane roof, but over the past few years it has leaked during heavy rain storms. One leak significantly damaged the Council Room and another was over a vacant office. Besides which, the roof has reached its expected life span.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments