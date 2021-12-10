A Rice Lake man was charged with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Monday after police found the car, which had been set on fire inside and parts strewn on the ground surrounding it.

The charge was filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Delbert P. Whitehead, 45, five days after domestic abuse-related charges were filed and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

