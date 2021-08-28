THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 468 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD SHERBURNE
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, ELK RIVER, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, RICE LAKE, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL,
STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.
Jody Greiner is taking over as executive director of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.
A new executive director is taking the reins of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, but she’s not new to the business association or community.
Jody Greiner hails from Cerro Gordo in central Illinois and moved to the area a week after graduating from high school when her parents bought a small fishing resort on the Red Cedar River. Having fallen in love with the area, she continues to live in Rice Lake with her husband of four years, Chad Greiner, and has a daughter, Ashley Erickson.
