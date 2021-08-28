Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 468 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON MCLEOD SHERBURNE WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, ELK RIVER, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, RICE LAKE, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, AND VICTORIA.