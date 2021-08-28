Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director

Jody Greiner is taking over as executive director of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.

A new executive director is taking the reins of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, but she’s not new to the business association or community.

Jody Greiner hails from Cerro Gordo in central Illinois and moved to the area a week after graduating from high school when her parents bought a small fishing resort on the Red Cedar River. Having fallen in love with the area, she continues to live in Rice Lake with her husband of four years, Chad Greiner, and has a daughter, Ashley Erickson.

