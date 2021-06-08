Rice Lake Area School District staff members express their appreciation for the generosity of Foster Friess as his funeral processional passes by the Friess Family Community Campus just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
Foster Friess, a favorite son of Rice Lake, brilliant businessman and magnanimous philanthropist, made his final journey to his hometown Monday, and people bid him a solemn farewell as his funeral processional passed by the Friess Family Community Campus at Rice Lake High School.
Friess died May 27 at the age of 81 after amassing a fortune as an investment manager. But his journey through life started in Rice Lake, where — among other honors — he served as class president and captain of the basketball, track, golf and baseball teams before graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1958.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.