Rice Lake Area School District staff members

Rice Lake Area School District staff members express their appreciation for the generosity of Foster Friess as his funeral processional passes by the Friess Family Community Campus just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Foster Friess, a favorite son of Rice Lake, brilliant businessman and magnanimous philanthropist, made his final journey to his hometown Monday, and people bid him a solemn farewell as his funeral processional passed by the Friess Family Community Campus at Rice Lake High School.

Foster Friess funeral processional

Foster Friess’ funeral processional passes by the Friess Family Community Campus just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Friess died May 27 at the age of 81 after amassing a fortune as an investment manager. But his journey through life started in Rice Lake, where — among other honors — he served as class president and captain of the basketball, track, golf and baseball teams before graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1958.

A couple of youngsters thank Foster

A couple of youngsters hold a sign of thanks for the generosity of Foster Friess.
Hats off for Foster Friess

Hats for Foster’s Outriders adorn the fence outside the Friess Family Community Campus as well as the heads of Rice Lake Area School District staff members.
Friess Family Community Campus gates

