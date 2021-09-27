Rice Lake Area School District Finance Director Pat Blackaller, far right, shows guests touring the new administration offices in the former Jefferson Elementary School the expansive School Board meeting room. The district remodeled the school at into its Administrative Building. View pictures of the Music Fest in the sports section.
The public took tours Friday of the newly remodeled Rice Lake Area School District’s administrative offices, carved out of the former Jefferson Elementary School’s ground level, and the administration’s former home, now the location of the alternative-education Warriors on Wisconsin program.
Many guests reminisced Friday as they strolled with District Administrator Randy Drost or Finance Director Pat Blackaller through Jefferson about their days in the small brick elementary school. Although they stood in awe of the newly remodeled offices during the tour, they also were delighted to see what remained behind the scenes of the old school that revealed the educational stomping grounds of their youth.
