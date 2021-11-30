Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT... Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter precipitation season. The area most susceptible to any mixed wintry precipitation will be along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop. Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service on this potential winter weather situation.