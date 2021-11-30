The Rice Lake Board of Education accepted a $10,000 donation from Ron and Polly Giese at its Nov. 22 meeting, gave out Student Recognition awards, then spent the bulk of the meeting discussing results of its Department of Public Instruction-issued report card and previewing course description guides for next school year.

Administrator Randy Drost explained that general donations do not require board approval to be accepted but those donations given for a specific purpose do. The Gieses asked that the funds be used for equipment for the well-being of students in the district. It was collaboratively determined that the funds will be used for four audiometers for hearing screenings and one alternative augmentative communication device. Polly Giese worked for 36 years in the district before retiring in 2005, finishing her career as a special education teacher.

