...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then
spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through
the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a
wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will
be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is
the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that
this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter
precipitation season. The area most susceptible to any mixed
wintry precipitation will be along and north of the Interstate 94
corridor.
Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out
tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop.
Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather
Service on this potential winter weather situation.
Rice Lake Area School District receives gift of $10K from the Gieses
The Rice Lake Board of Education accepted a $10,000 donation from Ron and Polly Giese at its Nov. 22 meeting, gave out Student Recognition awards, then spent the bulk of the meeting discussing results of its Department of Public Instruction-issued report card and previewing course description guides for next school year.
Administrator Randy Drost explained that general donations do not require board approval to be accepted but those donations given for a specific purpose do. The Gieses asked that the funds be used for equipment for the well-being of students in the district. It was collaboratively determined that the funds will be used for four audiometers for hearing screenings and one alternative augmentative communication device. Polly Giese worked for 36 years in the district before retiring in 2005, finishing her career as a special education teacher.
