Current crossing guards recognized at Thursday's breakfast were, from left, Eddie Apfel, Larry Stowell, Patricia Lefebvre and James Hagen. Missing are Tanya Tiplett and substitutes Judy Boettcher, Valerie Leair and Howard Thompson.
The Rice Lake Police Department and Rice Lake Area School District held a Crossing Guard Recognition Breakfast on Thursday morning at the Rice Lake Administration Building.
For more than five decades adult school crossing guards have assisted students as they cross streets on their way to and from school each day. In all types of weather, especially when visibility is reduced, crossing guards have averted many potential accidents.
