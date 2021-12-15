...TODAY'S VOLATILE DAY OF WEATHER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BEFORE IN
MID DECEMBER...
An unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms for this time of
year is likely early this evening. The line of thunderstorms will
race northeast across southern and eastern Minnesota into
Wisconsin between 5 PM and 9 PM. Widespread wind damage from gusts
possibly exceeding 80 mph will accompany the storms. Tornadoes
are also possible. The highest risk of severe thunderstorms is
southeast of a line from Redwood Falls to Rush City.
Storms will be moving between 60 and 70 mph! Conditions will
deteriorate very quickly. Unless preparations are made ahead of
time, it may be hard to take adequate shelter when one notices
storms beginning to approach. These are expected to be high end
damaging wind producers, so pay close attention to warnings
issued later today.
Very strong winds will develop behind a cold front tonight. Wind
gusts of 60 to 65 mph are expected area wide. A High Wind Warning
is in effect.
Plummeting temperatures overnight could result in a flash freeze.
Some accumulating snow is also possible across western Minnesota.
Weather Alert
...POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT...
.A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today
and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are
likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight.
In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a
very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of
thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some
embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into
western Wisconsin.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. In
Minnesota, Sherburne, Isanti, Chisago and Anoka Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with
a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may
exceed 80 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Rice Lake Area School District approves architect to design aquatic center
At the recommendation of its Buildings and Grounds Committee, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $775,000 contract with JLG Architects of Minneapolis for the design process for an estimated $11-13 million aquatics center planned by the nonprofit Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center, Inc., in partnership with the Rice Lake Area School District.
The scope of the project will include pools, competitive and recreational; locker rooms, team, public and family; lobby; spectator viewing platform; classrooms; and a shared elevator with the existing school.
