At the recommendation of its Buildings and Grounds Committee, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved a $775,000 contract with JLG Architects of Minneapolis for the design process for an estimated $11-13 million aquatics center planned by the nonprofit Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center, Inc., in partnership with the Rice Lake Area School District.

The scope of the project will include pools, competitive and recreational; locker rooms, team, public and family; lobby; spectator viewing platform; classrooms; and a shared elevator with the existing school.

