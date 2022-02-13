The Red Cedar Symphony embarks on a musical voyage at its spring concerts on March 5 and 6. The iconic "Tales from the Vienna Woods" by Johann Strauss II evokes the glittering 19th century ballrooms of Vienna; then in "Africa: Fantasie for Piano and Orchestra" by Camille Saint-Saens, hear the rhythms of the Sahara desert and the echo of camel caravans. The RCS is delighted to have north Wisconsin resident Natalie Sandor, winner of multiple awards for her piano performances, as soloist for that piece.
Aaron Copland’s" Hoedown" from his cowboy ballet rodeo twangs unmistakably of the old American west, and "Symphony No. 8 in B Minor" by Franz Schubert takes listeners on a completely different type of journey – an internal journey to the soul. As an added bonus, after canceling her appearance at the fall concerts due to illness, Rice Lake vocalist Mara Schack will perform two spirituals from the American south by Florence Price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.