The Red Cedar Men's Fastpitch League has canceled its second consecutive season.
League president Dale Koenig said insufficient number of players had expressed an interest in participating, making scheduled league competition impractical. Last year's season was postponed a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic before ultimately being canceled due low player interest.
