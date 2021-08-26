Protests

About 60 enthusiastic protesters line the Main Street Bridge at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in downtown Rice Lake to demonstrate against mandating vaccinations. Several cars honked in approval.

Rice Lake joined the growing list of cities in Wisconsin witnessing protests against COVID-19 vaccination mandates Thursday.

About 60 hooting and hollering protesters of all ages lined both sides of the Main Street bridge at around 6:15 p.m. to wave signs and American flags at a number of honking cars signaling approval. Later, a smaller group that had moved south down Main Street to the intersection of Allen Street also were met with honks all around from passing vehicles.

Justine Bundgaard holds a "Freedom not Force" sign Thursday in downtown Rice Lake. She said the protests were about choice against vaccination mandates.
Protesters against mandating COVID-19 vaccinations wave at cars at the intersection of Main and Allen streets in Rice Lake Thursday.

