...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Westerly winds could gust as high as 40 mph through the early
evening. In addition to the gusty winds, dry air will create
hazardous fire weather conditions this afternoon.
Use caution if burning today, and always check with local
officials for the status of burn bans in your county.
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous
WAUKESHA (AP) — A judge should deny a request to be released by a Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the internet horror character Slender Man because she remains a danger to others, a prosecutor argued in response to the petition for conditional release.
Earlier this month, Anissa Weier, 19, asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the institution after a jury found her not criminally responsible for her role in the stabbing.
