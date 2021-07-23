Plans to improve the Cedar Side Trail to enhance the experiences of residents and visitors alike are afoot thanks to an initiative of the Rice Lake Rotary Club.

Craig Fowler, with the help of Bruce Markgren, has taken the lead on efforts to erect directional, mileage and historical signs on the popular and paved Rice Lake walking, running and biking trail with the aid of $5,000 from a $50,000 Foster Friess donation to the Rotary Club.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments