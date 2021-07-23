A paved path connects the parking area at the western terminus of South Street with Cedar Side Trail in Rice Lake. The Rice Lake Rotary Club is launching a project to place signs on city trails and help the county eradicate buckthorn on the walkway.
A disc golf course inside a one-mile paved trail loop at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campus area offers outdoors recreation. The Rice Lake Rotary Club hopes new signs along the Cedar Side Trail will direct residents and visitors to the play area.
A paved path connects the parking area at the western terminus of South Street with Cedar Side Trail in Rice Lake. The Rice Lake Rotary Club is launching a project to place signs on city trails and help the county eradicate buckthorn on the walkway.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Walking down from the Cedar Side Trail’s parking lot on South Street, people can catch a stunning view of the Red Cedar River.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
A disc golf course inside a one-mile paved trail loop at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College and UW-Eau Claire — Barron County campus area offers outdoors recreation. The Rice Lake Rotary Club hopes new signs along the Cedar Side Trail will direct residents and visitors to the play area.
Plans to improve the Cedar Side Trail to enhance the experiences of residents and visitors alike are afoot thanks to an initiative of the Rice Lake Rotary Club.
Craig Fowler, with the help of Bruce Markgren, has taken the lead on efforts to erect directional, mileage and historical signs on the popular and paved Rice Lake walking, running and biking trail with the aid of $5,000 from a $50,000 Foster Friess donation to the Rotary Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.