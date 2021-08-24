MADISON — Adams, Barron, Douglas, Grant, Langlade and Price counties now have a program to help low- to moderate-income homeowners stay in their homes by assisting with delinquent property taxes. Part of the recent Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the Foundation for Rural Housing, and county treasurers from the six counties kicked off the Property Tax Revolving Loan Program this summer, which was outlined in the recently published task force report. This newly launched pilot program is an example of this task force not just making recommendations — but implementing creative solutions to help homeowners.
“For so many families in Wisconsin, owning a home is key to stability and financial security,” Godlewski said. “Whether it's due to unemployment or under-employment because of COVID, or a financial crisis that pre-dates the pandemic, falling behind on property taxes can often become an insurmountable burden that can lead to foreclosure. This pilot program is a critical first step to help low- to moderate-income homeowners address late property taxes and keep Wisconsinites in their homes.”
