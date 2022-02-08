A former Almena man who pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to threatening the Turtle Lake chief of police and domestic abuse was sentenced on Feb. 1 to prison in Barron County Circuit Court.

Gary M. Kaquatosh, 45, received a three-year prison sentence — one year in confinement followed by two years of extended supervision — on the felony threat charge. He is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration or Substance Abuse programs.

