A former Almena man who pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to threatening the Turtle Lake chief of police and domestic abuse was sentenced on Feb. 1 to prison in Barron County Circuit Court.
Gary M. Kaquatosh, 45, received a three-year prison sentence — one year in confinement followed by two years of extended supervision — on the felony threat charge. He is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration or Substance Abuse programs.
