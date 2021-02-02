Rice Lake wrestling Division regionals 1-30-21

Carter Schulz was one of three Rice Lake wrestlers to win regional championships on Saturday at Maple Northwestern High School. A total of five Warriors punched their ticket to sectionals this coming Saturday.

MAPLE — Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz, Brody Lammers and Traevon Wyckoff each won regional championships during a Division 2 regional at Northwestern High School on Saturday.

Sectionals are Saturday at Neillsville. Jacob and Lucas Sirek each finished second in their respective weight classes to also advance to sectionals. Rice Lake was second overall as a team with a score of 152. Northwestern won the regional team title at 182.

